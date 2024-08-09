Controversial activist, Verydarkman has taken a bold step in testing Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s miracle water on people with disabilities.

The move comes after the clergyman sued him for N1 billion and obtained a restraining order.

Verydarkman visited a disability home in Abuja and gave Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s miracle water to the residents to drink.

However, no miraculous healing was observed.

“I have gone to test prophet Jeremiah’s healing water on the blind and crippled at the biggest disability home in Abuja. @prophetjeremiah omoto fufeyin, na so e Dey work?” Verydarkman wrote while sharing the video.

This have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many calling for the prophet to be held accountable for his claims.

@solashomoye3025 wrote: “Jeremiah should be called to order or go to hospitals, blind homes, and Co to perform his miracle. The government should arrest him ASAP.”

@Ehimonyplux247 wrote: “I’m a pastor and I have following You for a long time and everything about is absolutely correct. I pray for you in my closet and may the Good LORD continue to strengthen You and keep you out of harm’s way.”

One @zirim9711 wrote: “Whoever advised Jeremiah will be on the run right now.”

@7thfilmworks925 wrote: “Guys, seriously, VDM needs our prayers. People like Bob Marley and Fela used music to wake Africans up. We all know how they ended. They were eliminated. This guy is doing everything right to expose evil and save Nigerians from Charlatans and evil politicians.”

@solashomoye3025 wrote: “Jeremiah should be called to order or go to hospitals, blind homes, and Co to perform his miracle. The government should arrest him ASAP.”

@Ehimonyplux247 wrote: “I’m a pastor and I have following You for a long time and everything about is absolutely correct. I pray for you in my closet and may the Good LORD continue to strengthen You and keep you out of harm’s way.”

One @zirim9711 wrote: “Whoever advised Jeremiah will be on the run right now.”

@7thfilmworks925 wrote: “Guys, seriously, VDM needs our prayers. People like Bob Marley and Fela used music to wake Africans up. We all know how they ended. They were eliminated. This guy is doing everything right to expose evil and save Nigerians from Charlatans and evil politicians.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I commend her wisdom and strength of character” – Ned Nwoko praises wife, Regina Daniels for speaking up on nationwide protest amid backlash