Malam Aminu Kano International Airport cleaner, Auwalu Ahmed Dankade, has been praised for his honesty after returning $10000 he discovered while cleaning an Egyptian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Dankade found the significant sum, equivalent to around N15 million, and promptly reported it to his manager, ensuring its safe return to its rightful owner.

When asked why he returned the $10000, the airport cleaner explained:

“I have been trained not to take what does not belong to me. Anything you take unlawfully, you will be held accountable for in the hereafter. My parents taught us to be content with whatever we have, and this upbringing made it easy for me to return the money.”

Netizens have reacted with admiration and praise for Dankade’s honesty, with some calling for him to be rewarded for his actions.

egoumez_d opined: “Omo whoever owns that money should not wait for Allah to reward this man. Cos country hard oo 😢 he is an honest man and deserves recognition with reward.”

adelakuntufayl said: “I pray may this act of service mark a turning point in his life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏”

sheddyoflagos remarked: “You did well man, may Allah bless,keep and watch over you and your family 💪🫶”

haafffyy stated: “May Allah reward you abundantly. Your kind are rare!”

