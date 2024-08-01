Big Brother Naija reality TV star Chizzy has publicly criticized married couple Kelly and Kassia, aka Double Kay, for referring to each other as “besties” on the show.

In a Twitter post, the reality star revealed that that by referring to each other as “besties”, they are diminishing the significance of their marriage.

Chizzy slammed Kelly for not informing the housemates about his marriage to Kassia.

He revealed that the reality star is playing with his marriage by hiding such important information.

“You carry your wife go show and you decide to call her your bestie. You are dancing ‘gwo gwo gwo’ with your marriage. Oga de play.” he wrote.

See below;



ALSO READ:“After her performance, she sat down and drank some water and immediately collapsed”- Peter Obi recounts how Onyeka Onwenu passed away (DETAILS)