Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has come under fire for a recent social media post.

The actress took to her Instagram page to talk about love .

She wrote, “nothing is more powerful than love.”

Judy Austin ‘s post has sparked a flurry of comments, with some users accusing her of hypocrisy and others criticizing her relationship with Yul Edochie.

@teema6487 wrote: “Not entirely true my dear Judy… Being at PEACE with urself and everyone around u, is more powerful than being “inlove” with someone else’s husband and incurring unnecessary hate and curses from total strangers.”

@fatimaaboki7 wrote: “Obsession, infidelity, lust and infatuation are not love.”

@b.b.l.o.n.d.on wrote: “Mtchwwww…..see this one you snatched Yul thinking he’s rich, without knowing he is a liability that May has been covering and managing for a long time. See how queen May is enjoying and bagging deals here and there, and all you and Yul do is to be dancing like Tom and Jerry online everyday.”

@nikkiee_jay wrote: “Obasi send you go school so that you can make him proud in moments like this but rather you decided to become a town crier ( THAN not THEN).”

@inaekar wrote: “Why are you not getting any endorsements ma,, no brand loves you??? Not even one.”

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “Every bride needs a friend like Bisola” – Veekee James showers praises on Bisola Aiyeola for her acts of service during Sharon Ooja’s wedding