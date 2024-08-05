Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has taken to social media to celebrate her elder sister and filmmaker, Joy Ego Steve, on her birthday.

In a touching post, the thespian expressed her deepest gratitude for her sister’s unwavering support, sacrifices, and love.

She described Joy as her “shield,” “guardian,” and “mystery angel,” thanking her for being a constant presence in her life.

Chisom Steve also referred to her elder sister as a “King Maker,” “Wealth Commander,” “Situation Controller,” and “Original Boss Queen.”

She wrote;

“My Shield❤️

My Guardian

My Mystery Angel🥰

Nnem🥰❤️❤️

My everything‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

It’s your birthday today but I’d rather say a very big THANK YOU for everything you’ve done for me, my siblings, our parents and everyone you came across😩❤️

YOU’RE AN ANGEL‼️

Honestly, words fail me but I hope you know that I can’t do without you because it’s been you all this time.

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️

THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING HERE😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️

THANK YOU FOR USING THE BETTER PART OF YOU TO RAISE QUEENS AND KINGS🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SACRIFICES🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I’m not the one to express how I feel but you know me so much and you know how much you mean to me! There’s no me without @joyegosteve 🫡🫡❤️❤️

KING MAKER❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

WEALTH COMMANDER❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

SITUATION CONTROLLER❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

THE ORIGINAL BOSS QUEEN❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

NWA KA EGO🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

MY WINTER JACKET🫡🫡🫡🫡❤️❤️❤️❤️

YOU MEAN THE WORLD TO ME! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ: “It’s an inheritance mentality for someone to send you money and you reply with ‘Seen’” – Kanayo Kanayo slams entitled Nigerians (Video)