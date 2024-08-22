Popular clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife took to social media to celebrate her husband’s birthday with a heartfelt and emotional message.

In her post, the proud wife and mother expressed her deep love and gratitude for her husband, describing him as her first love, true love, and only love.

Pastor Eno shared fond memories of their time together and thanked him for being a loving partner, father, and spiritual leader.

She also praised his character, highlighting his consistency, discipline, integrity, and passion for God.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife wished for him to have the most beautiful, amazing, fulfilling, joyful and refreshing Birthday.

In her words;

“IT’S MY BUDDY’S BIRTHDAY TODAY ….CLEAR THE ROAD ooooo I WANT TO SHOUT MY SHOUT My First love My True Love My Only Love The only man as a young girl that I ever fell in love with You are the love of my life! I remember on this special day, the first time I met you; you were 19 years old when you told me that you knew I was the one I also remember my young, naive self saying YES to you. This YES has proven to be the best YES I have said (asides salvation) in my life. You have given me much more than I prayed for, believed for or imagined for! You confirm each day by your actions and even inactions, that I got more than I bargained for in YOU. The one person I can do anything for ! The one person I will cross the seas and climb the mountains for The one person that makes my heart leap for joy. My King My reward on earth My all time Knight in shining armors The one that sweeps me off my feet The one person I am head over heels in love with My Spiritual Dad…. My Destiny Midwife …. My Mentor…. My Coach ….. My Pastor ….. The one man that has nurtured me to who I am today My Husband …. My Buddy …. My Cover ….. Thank you for all you have being to me and our children. Thank you for the love you show us. Thank you for the gifts you lavish on us. Thank you for making Jesus proud everyday. Thank you for teaching I and the children to love the Lord with all our heart and all our souls. Thank you for role modeling to the children and I consistency, discipline, integrity, prayer, passion for God, honesty, compassion for our generation, and the list is endless. If giving the opportunity again, I will choose you over a million times. My Hero I wu dachi I LOVE doing life with you I gat your back biggg time. Have the most beautiful, amazing, fulfilling, joyful and refreshing Birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUDDY, DIM MO, DIM NJE ME ONU I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND DAY Friends, join me celebrate a good good man Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze”

