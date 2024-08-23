Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has poured out her heart to her legendary singer husband, 2baba.

Taking to her Instagram story, the mother of two stated that her husband isn’t just her man; he is her home, rest, heart, and safe place.

Annie Idibia added that 2baba is hers and she is his.

“You’re not just my man, You’re my home, My rest My heart My safe place. You’re mine Only mine,” she wrote.

This sweet declaration comes after Annie recently shared a motivational quote, saying people only see others in one light depending on their perspective, but that doesn’t define who they truly are.

She had been mocked by a TikToker for her marriage to 2baba, but Annie chose to rise above and focus on the love she shares with her husband.

See the post below;



