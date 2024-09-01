Big Brother Naija housemate, Onyeka has sparked controversy by asking fellow contestant Kellyrae to switch partners.

Onyeka made the request during a conversation in the Big Brother kitchen, citing that her current partner Kassia is living the life she desires.

The reality star expressed admiration for the attention and care Kellyrae shows Kassia, and wants to experience similar treatment.

Onyeka: “Kellyrae, let’s switch. Kassia is living my dream life. Kelly is doing everything for her, he cooks and she just chop.”

Ozee: “I’ve never seen something like this, yesterday he was ironing for her.”

Her request has sparked reactions online.

@Adora13412286: “Very beautiful to see and kassia is there support her husband’s dream. The money is married.”

@Gisela09012350: “And am sure these three will still put my Doublekay up for eviction next week.”

@Tiwinech: “Ocee will always be on Kelly Rae’s neck on Kassia’s issue🤣🤣🤣. He even memorised all his excuses.”

@MiracleForLife1: “Aaaw! He he knows her strength, and is ready to cover the weaknesses. Aaawn aawn.”

@missy2474: “If we all marry our friend.. life will be easier.”

@ZuluenYellow: “If they end up as partners tomorrow.”

