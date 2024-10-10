The third quarter of 2024 brought monumental achievements, captivating controversies, and industry-shaping moments to the Nigerian music scene. From electrifying concerts to genre-defying collaborations, here are the top 10 highlights that left their mark on the music landscape.

10 Defining Moments in Nigerian Music in Q3 2024

1. Asake sells out O2 Arena—again!

Asake, the YBNL star, lit up London’s O2 Arena for the second time on September 21, 2024, as part of his “Lungu Boy” tour. Performing to over 20,000 fans, the Afrobeats sensation turned the night into an unforgettable spectacle with new stage designs and a thrilling setlist. Fans were treated to both his latest hits from Lungu Boy and classics like Remember and Fuji Vibe. Special guest appearances by heavyweights like Wizkid and Stormzy made the night even more special.

2. Flavour conquers Wembley Arena

Highlife icon Flavour joined the ranks of Nigerian artists selling out London’s Wembley Arena with his African Royalty Experience tour on August 23, 2024. His mix of highlife and Afrobeat rhythms had fans on their feet, with classics like Ada Ada and Nwa Baby filling the venue. This cultural celebration of Nigerian sound left a lasting impression on both his European audience and the Nigerian music industry.

3. Fireboy DML brings Lagbaja out of retirement

In a collaboration that stunned fans, Fireboy DML brought back Nigerian music legend Lagbaja on his fourth album Adedamola. The track Back n Forth, featuring Lagbaja’s signature bata drums and saxophone, reignited the Afrobeats legend’s career after years of retirement. Fireboy revealed Lagbaja’s mysterious persona remained intact—mask and all—even during studio sessions.

4. Rema’s homecoming concert in Benin

Rema’s triumphant return to Benin City on August 30, 2024, was nothing short of epic. Performing for thousands at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Rema’s homecoming concert featured hit songs like Dumebi and Calm Down, along with surprise appearances by Don Jazzy, Crayon, and Shallipopi. A brief onstage drama when a fan tried to rush him didn’t dim the night’s excitement—making it a standout moment in 2024.

5. Wizkid Teases New Album ‘Morayo’

Wizkid hinted at the release of his long-anticipated sixth studio album Morayo on social media, causing a stir among fans. Paying tribute to his late mother, the album has been in the works for two years. Cryptic posts suggest an October 1, 2024 release—timed with Nigeria’s Independence Day.

6. Buju Banton’s Afrobeats critique sparks Tems’ response

Reggae icon Buju Banton ignited controversy by claiming Afrobeats lacks depth, borrowing heavily from Jamaican sounds without acknowledgment. Tems’ nuanced response defended the genre, explaining that Afrobeats focuses on creating a vibe and an escape for listeners, contrasting with the socio-political themes often found in reggae.

7. Rema’s bold experimentation with HEIS

Rema pushed boundaries with his latest album HEIS, blending rock, R&B, and traditional African sounds. Inspired by genre-benders like Kanye West, Rema’s new direction drew both criticism and praise, cementing his reputation as a risk-taker in Afrobeats. HEIS is hailed as a forward-thinking project that redefines the genre’s future.

8. Rema, Omah Lay, and Shallipopi featured on EA FC25 soundtrack

Rema, Omah Lay, and Shallipopi further solidified Afrobeats’ global presence by landing spots on the EA FC25 soundtrack, the newly rebranded FIFA game. Their inclusion represents the genre’s growing influence in mainstream global culture, particularly in gaming.

9. Burna Boy’s collaboration with Hugo Boss

Burna Boy’s global dominance extended beyond music as he became a key figure in Hugo Boss’ latest campaign. Featuring alongside stars like Naomi Campbell and David Beckham, Burna Boy’s role highlighted his crossover appeal and cemented his place as an African cultural ambassador.

10. P-Square’s final split

In a heartfelt Instagram Live session, Paul Okoye confirmed the final dissolution of the iconic duo P-Square. After years of feuds and reunions, the brothers are officially parting ways, marking the end of an era for one of Africa’s most beloved acts. Both Paul and Peter are now focused on solo careers, closing a chapter in Nigerian music history.

These 10 moments showcase the resilience, creativity, and global influence of Nigerian music in 2024. As the year progresses, fans can expect even more exciting developments from the ever-evolving Afrobeats scene.