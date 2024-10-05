Following the concert sell-out from Nigerian Afrobeats artists abroad, especially the 02 Arena in London, the growth of Africa music has continued to grow.

The iconic 20,000-seater venue is now the scene of some of Nigeria’s greatest music and most innovative musicians who helped define its sound across Africa.

In this blog post, we’ll highlight the remarkable achievements of Nigerian artists who have achieved this impressive feat.

5 Nigerian Artists Who Have Sold Out 02 Arena in London

1. Wizkid (5 sold-out concerts – 2018, 2019, 2021 (x3))

Firstly, Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun paved the way for Nigerian artists at the 02 Arena. The sold-out 2018 gig featured Afrobeats stars like Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage and Tekno launching Wizkid’s career globally. In 2019, Wizkid sold-out 02 Arena for the second time with his star-studded “Starboy Fest”. This show included guests like Skepta, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and Fireboy DML. Lastly, Wizkid, in 2021 made history becoming the first artist ever to sell out the O2 Arena three times. This was with his massive Made in Lagos concert series. Tickets for the event reportedly sold out in just 12 minutes. This made Wizkid one of only 7 acts to do so alongside global legends like Beyoncé and Spice Girls in an astonishingly quick time frame.

2. Davido (3 sold-out concerts – 2019, 2022, 2024)

Secondly, Davido, popular for his exhilarating performances is a three-time sold-out artiste at the 02 Arena. A powerhouse in the global music scene, Davido first sold out the O2 Arena in 2019. By this, he became the second Nigerian artist to achieve this feat after Wizkid. Davido performed alongside other African artists like Mayorkun, Skiibii, Patoranking & Ckay in his 2022 and 2024 concerts along with a few international stars.

3. Asake (2 sold-out concerts – 2023, 2024)

Thirdly, in 2022, YBNL signee Asake dropped his new album Mr. Money With The Vibe. This unique mix of Afrobeats, hip hop and more, attracted a worldwide audience, leading to sold-out shows around the world. Asake sold off the O2 Arena which was inhabited in full on August 20, 2023. This record was made within two years of launching his music career. Also, he played the songs on his debut album, mixed in with hits by request, such as Lonely at the Top. Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Fireboy DML also graced the stage with Asake on that night to give fans an experience of a lifetime.

Consequently, Asake returned to the O2 Arena on September 22, 2024, for his second sold-out show. During this concert, Asake thrilled fans with performances of tracks from his third album Lungu Boy. The event drew the attention of stars like Grammy winner Wizkid and actor Idris Elba, who presented Asake with both a sold-out plaque and a BRIT silver plaque for his album Work Of Art.

4. Burna Boy (1 sold-out concert – 2021)

Additionally, in 2021 Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu performed at the O2 Arena and became yet another Nigerian artist to sell out the 02 Arena. This was with his Spaceship concert. Burna Boy captivated his audience throughout the show with his several jaw-dropping costume and electrifying performance. It was one of the hits of the night, but his standout performance was Ye which caused a euphoric response from the crowd. Notably, Burna Boy’s O2 performance was a career-defining moment and it has put him firmly among Africa’s biggest musical exports.

5. Rema (1 sold-out concert – 2023)

Furthermore, Rema, the 23-year-old Afrobeat sensation, became the youngest African artist to sell out the 02 Arena with his Ravage Uprising show in November 2023. The concert featured performances from fellow Mavin Records colleagues, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Magixx. Rema’s achievement shows the growing global appeal of Afrobeats among younger audiences.

As Afrobeats continues to transcend borders, it is clear that Nigerian artists will remain a dominant force in the global music landscape. Their success has paved the way for future generations of artists, cementing Nigeria’s position as a hub for musical talent.