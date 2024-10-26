As music lovers and enthusiasts gear up for the 67th edition of music’s biggest night, the 2025 Grammy Awards, here are three Nigerian artists well-positioned to secure at least a nomination in one of the event’s top categories.

With the official submission window for the 2025 Grammy Awards now closed, anticipation for the list of nominees has reached new heights as the official announcement date approaches. According to the latest details, the list of nominees will be revealed on November 8, 2024.

As Nigerian music lovers closely follow the ceremony, discussions about potential nominations and categories featuring leading acts from the country are dominating social media trends.

Notably, we have highlighted three Nigerian artists who could earn nominations beyond the newly introduced Best African Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards 2025.

3 Nigerian Artists Who Could Receive Nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards

Here are three Nigerian artists poised to possibly receive key nominations in top categories of the Grammy Awards 2025 according to NOTJUSTOK website.

1. Tems: 3 categories

Best Global Music Album – Born In The Wild

Best Melodic Rap Performance – Free Fall (ft. J Cole)

Best R&B Performance – Burning

Tems is poised to receive at least three nominations in different categories aside from the Best African Music Performance one following the release of her spectacular debut album titled Born In The Wild. The singer submitted for as high as 10 categories but we see her receiving at least 3 nominations in top categories. Her collaboration with J Cole titled Free Fall gives her another chance to win the Best Melodic Rap Performance category whilst her perfect rendition of Burning also sets her apart as one of the possible nominees in the R&B performance category.

2. Rema: 2 Categories

Best New Artiste

Best Global Music Album: HEIS

Given his inability to submit the highly acclaimed hit song ‘Calm Down’ for the 2024 Grammy Awards,, we believe that Rema has earned his shot at the Best New Artist category in the 67th edition of the award scheduled for 2025. The release of the sonically pleasing HEIS also allows him to earn a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category of the Grammy Awards as well earning him not just his first but second nomination as well.

3. Burna Boy: 1 category

Song Of The Year: We Pray (by Coldplay)

Arguably who we call Grammy royalty in Nigeria nowadays, singer Burna Boy despite not having a major album release in the year 2024, is poised to receive at least a nomination in a major category at the 67th edition of the Grammys scheduled for 2025. The singer had a collaboration with the talented British group Coldplay titled We Pray and this is likely set to be his ticket to a major category nomination for Song of the Year.