Young Jonn’s Big Big Tinz Remix in collaboration with Pepsi has taken pop culture by storm, redefining what it means to blend music with branding.

This electrifying track and its accompanying music video mark the grand reintroduction of Pepsi’s iconic 60cl Long Throat bottle, aptly named Big Big Tinz. But this remix isn’t just another corporate jingle—it’s a bona fide anthem that reflects urban pop culture’s pulse.

By resonating with Nigerians’ desire for more in tough economic times, Pepsi delivers a message of Big Refreshment, Big Value, Big Flex, and an elevated enjoyment of life. Here’s why this remix is the defining anthem of the year.

3 Things That Make Young Jonn’s Big Big Tinz Remix with Pepsi a Masterpiece

1. A hit song with a fresh vibe

The Big Big Tinz remix by Young Jonn dropped at the perfect moment. In a year filled with challenges, the song’s pulsating beats, clever lyrics, and infectious energy bring an uplifting vibe that extends beyond Pepsi. It’s about embracing life to the fullest. The song connects with listeners seeking bigger, better moments, aligning seamlessly with the 60cl Pepsi Long Throat bottle’s offering of more refreshment at the same price. As Nigerians plan their holiday celebrations, this remix reminds them that joy and value go hand in hand.

2. Seamless integration of brand and pop culture

In a time when value is more crucial than ever, Pepsi’s Big Big Tinz campaign hits the sweet spot. By reintroducing the 60cl Long Throat bottle, the brand emphasizes offering more for less. Young Jonn’s remix amplifies this message, transforming it into a cultural phenomenon. By remixing a global hit and infusing it with street anthem appeal, Pepsi has embedded its values of affordability and refreshment into the hearts of its audience, creating a campaign that’s both impactful and relatable.

3. Spectacular music video

This remix isn’t just an auditory treat—it’s a visual masterpiece. The music video captures the vibrancy of Lagos, featuring Young Jonn navigating the city’s bustling streets with high-energy visuals that mirror the Big Big Tinz campaign’s dynamic spirit. The colorful, fast-paced scenes encapsulate the excitement of the remix and the joy of Pepsi’s return to its celebrated 60cl bottle.