Below are nine such movies we can’t wait to see before the year ends.

1. Recall

Film director and producer Kunle Afolayan will screen his new film Recall at this year’s Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on November 7, 2024. It’s a psychological thriller and a love story that turns into a mystery. We’re still waiting for the cast list, but it’s confirmed that Sharon Ooja is the major lead in Recall. The world premiere date has not been announced yet.

2. Seven Doors

From the stable of Femi Adebayo to Netflix, Seven Doors focuses on the relationship of a Yoruba king and his Igbo wife. It’s set to hit the streaming platform on December 13, 2024. Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) and Afeez Oyetoro (Saka) are cast.

3. A Christmas in Lagos

If you’re expecting another action or crime thriller from Jade Osiberu, you should watch her previous works for now. Returning to her rom-com roots, she’s set to release a star-studded movie titled Christmas in Lagos.

It’s a Detty-December story featuring Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, Ladipoe, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Rayxia Ojo (from Supacell). There’s no release date yet, but it’ll be available on Prime Video sometime this December.

4. Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ)

If you’re chronically online, you must have seen Funke Akindele’s latest promotional videos for her upcoming film, Everybody Love Jenifa. Apart from being another spin-off of her OG film and popular franchise Jenifa, the movie has a crew of 175 members. It’s coming to cinemas this December, and faces like Olumide Oworu, Falz, Bisola Aiyeola, and Layi Wasabi won’t be scarce.

5. Alakada: Bad and Boujee

There may be a lot of controversy surrounding her political affiliation, but Toyin Abraham will continue to release her films. The new one coming on December 20, 2024, is Alakada: Bad and Boujee from her Alakada film franchise—an original film about a baddie living a fake life. Olumide Oworu, Bimbo Ademoye, IK Ogbonna and Kolawole Ajeyemi star in the film.

6. Suspicion

Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Richard Mofe-Damijo and more will star in this suspense film directed by Tosin Igho. Suspicion explores ritual practices and its victims. Catch this film on Prime Video on November 28, 2024.

7. The Waiter

AY Makun has a new film coming to the box office this December (date’s yet to be announced). Still, all we know about it so far is its exploration into Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello and Rahama Sadau are featured in The Waiter.

8. Thin Line

Since the Mercy Aigbe team concluded filming earlier in the year, they’ve kept the plot and the release news about this film under wraps. But we can confirm that it has been set for a December 2024 cinema release.

9. Ekpebiwo M (I Have Decided)

The Yoruba sector of Nollywood might have fed us many epic films this year, but we’re about to get a taste of something different. An Igbo epic film is coming to the big screen on November 8, 2024. It follows the story of a village chief who ditches his tradition for Christianity and becomes an evangelist. But the village isn’t having it. Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Jide Kosoko, and Alex Osifo are cast members of this film.