David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, is not just a giant in Nigerian and global music scenes but also a leading figure in brand endorsements. Through his partnerships, he has extended his influence, reaching new audiences and associating his music with brands that resonate with fans both locally and internationally. Here’s a look at how these collaborations have boosted Davido’s career.

Davido’s Top 10 Recent Endorsement Deals

GAC Motors

In 2024, Davido partnered with GAC Motors, marking his entry into the automotive space. This collaboration, highlighted by a gifted GAC M8 2024 vehicle, aligns his brand with luxury and high-end lifestyles. GAC’s support adds polish to his image, giving his music a refined appeal for fans drawn to sophistication and exclusivity.

PUMA Partnership

Since 2021, Davido’s work with PUMA has expanded his reach into the global fashion industry, establishing him as a style icon. His ‘Davido x Puma 2.0’ collection resonates with Nigerian streetwear culture, bridging his music with a fashion-forward audience and attracting new fans around the world.

Maison Martell’s ‘Standout Swift’ Campaign

As the ambassador for Martell Cognac’s ‘Standout Swift’ campaign since 2021, Davido embodies Martell’s bold and unique identity. This role has elevated his visibility worldwide, associating his music with a daring and independent spirit that appeals to audiences beyond Africa.

Pepsi

Davido’s longstanding relationship with Pepsi, dating back to 2013, places him alongside top Afrobeats stars and ties his energetic brand with one of the world’s most popular beverages. Each Pepsi campaign boosts his visibility, reinforcing his influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

1XBET

Davido’s partnership with 1XBET as All-Africa ambassador in 2021 connects him with sports and betting fans, broadening his audience across the continent. His influence now extends across diverse communities, strengthening his role as a cultural figure who bridges music with sports and entertainment.

Infinix Mobile

Since 2018, Davido has been the face of Infinix Mobile, Nigeria’s top smartphone brand. The partnership, which includes a Davido Limited Edition Note 30 Pro, provides fans a unique way to engage with his music and social media, fostering loyalty and accessibility among his followers.

ALAT by Wema Bank

Davido’s ambassadorship for ALAT by Wema Bank began after he raised over N200 million for Nigerian orphanages through the platform. This collaboration enhances his image as a compassionate artist, aligning his brand with generosity and community support, which strengthens his bond with fans.

MUNCH IT

As MUNCH IT’s first ambassador since 2021, Davido reaches young fans through engaging ad campaigns and his face on retail packaging. This collaboration makes him a relatable figure, particularly among youth, and strengthens his brand in everyday life settings.

ViVa Soap and Detergent

Partnering with ViVa in 2021 introduced Davido to a broader, family-oriented audience. Representing this household staple adds trust and credibility to his brand, establishing him as a well-rounded figure whose influence spans beyond entertainment.

Travelbeta

Davido’s collaboration with Travelbeta in 2019 taps into the Nigerian travel industry. By sharing glimpses of his personal life in Travelbeta campaigns, he becomes more relatable, blending his music with a lifestyle that appeals to fans seeking adventure and aspiration.

Through these endorsements, Davido amplifies his music career, gaining credibility, visibility, and reaching across industries. Each partnership embodies facets of his personality—from independence and generosity to style and relatability—solidifying his position as one of Africa’s most influential celebrities.