The newly introduced Best African Music Performance category at the Grammy Awards has cemented a platform for African artists to receive annual recognition on music’s biggest stage. This monumental addition highlights the growing impact of African music worldwide and ensures that African voices are celebrated consistently.

As fans and music lovers prepare for the 67th Grammy Awards in 2025, the official list of nominees has just been announced. Major Nigerian stars like Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and others have secured spots, with the Best African Music Performance category heavily dominated by Nigerian talent. Among the nominees are Tems, Asake, Yemi Alade, Davido, Wizkid, and Lojay. In a surprising turn, however, last year’s winner, South African sensation Tyla, is absent from this year’s list.

Additionally, Mavin Records star Rema received a nomination for Best Global Music Album, while Tems clinched nominations in multiple categories, including Best R&B Performance for her soulful track “Burning” and Best Global Music Album for Born in the Wild. These nominations showcase the powerful strides African artists are making in the global music scene, setting the stage for an exciting Grammy season ahead.

Best African Music Performance

Tomorrow – Yemi Alade

MMS – Asake & Wizkid

Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay

Higher – Burna Boy

Love Me JeJe – Tems

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II – Matt B and Royal

Philharmonic Orchestra Paisajes – Ciro Hurtado

Heis – Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco – Antonio Rey

Born In The Wild – Tems

Best R&B Song

“After Hours,” Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning,” Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh),” Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me,” Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

The Grammy is an award presented by the Recording Academy to recognise achievement in the music industry of the United States and beyond. Held annually, its trophy depicts a gilded gramophone.