Northern Nigerian men are on the list of some of the wealthiest men in Nigeria. In fact, the richest man in Africa is a Hausa man, Aliko Dangote. Aside from Dangote, there are other wealthy men from the North.

Top 10 Richest Hausa/Fulani Men in Nigeria

1. Aliko Dangote – $12.6 Billion

Number 1 spot for the richest man in Nigeria and the North is reserved for no other than the Dangote boss, Aliko Dangote. His source of wealth is through cement and beverages production, auto manufacturing, and fertilizer production. He is the founder and chairman of Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement. He owns 85% of his company, with a net worth of $12.6 billion.

2. Abdul Samad Rabiu – $7.9 Billion

The second spot on the list is Abdulsamad Rabiu, the second richest man in Nigeria and the #2 richest from the North with a fat net worth of $7.9 billion. He founded BUA Group, a company involved in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate. The 61-year-old Kano-born businessman started his business importing iron, steel, and chemicals, he also inherited land from his father, a successful businessman.

3. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – $5 Billion

The former Nigerian army general and former military Head of State is #3 on the richest politicians list in Nigeria and on the list of richest Hausa men. Babangida played a key role both in the Nigerian army and Nigerian politics. Popularly referred to as the “Nigerian Maradona.” He is one of the richest Nigerian politicians to date.

4. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma – $1.6 Billion

Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma is equally among the list of richest Hausa men in the country. He is a local of Taraba state, a prominent Nigerian politician, and involved in Nigerian military affairs. He is a retired lieutenant general of the Nigerian Army. During the tenure of Olusegun Obasanjo, Danjuma held several political positions, including those of chief of the Army staff and minister of defence. He made oil investments after retiring and is currently the chairman of SAPETRO.

5. Atiku Abubakar – $1.4 Billion

Number 5 is a former Nigerian vice president and current presidential aspirant for the 2023 elections under the PDP umbrella Atiku Abubakar. He was also a comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs for 20 years, and through his position, he made a fortune. Atiku was accused of laundering over $100 million into the United States between 2000 and 2008. Alongside his $2.95 million mansion in Potomac, Maryland, USA.

6. Dahiru Barau Mangal – $1.2 Billion

Another wealthy Northerner is the businessman and founder of Max Air in 2008. He hails from Katsina. Today, his airline, Max Air, is a leading Airline in Nigeria with a national, regional, and global flight network. His other investments are in transportation, oil and gas, and construction. Currently, his net worth is valued at $1.2 billion.

7. Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu – $895 Million

Ahmadu Adamu Mu’Azu used to be the governor of Bauch State as well as the former chairman of the PDP. He also served as property manager of the Bauch State Investment and Property Development Company. In April 2019, EFFC burst into his mansion in Ikoyi and discovered over $50 million hidden in his fire-resistant cabinets behind false walls. The company that built the house claimed he owned the house. But, the Northern Millionaire denied all the accusations.

8. Colonel Sani Bello – $800 Million

Colonel Sani Bello was a former governor of Kano state between 1975 to 1978. After retiring from government work and the military, he invested in oil, telecommunications, and electricity. Later, he started the Sani Bello foundation. He expanded his business to banking, insurance, construction, and telecommunication. He was a founding partner of Amni, a national oil and gas exploration and production business with a stake in the Ketu and Okoro oilfields, established in 1993. Colonel is chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited and Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Limited.

9. Mohammed Indimi – $450 Million

Mohammed Indimi is another Northerner born in Maiduguri, Borno State. The businessman also serves as chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, a privately held oil exploration and production company in Nigeria. Through his business ventures, the businessman has acquired a lot of wealth for himself.

10. Abdullahi Bashir Haske – $350,000 Million

Abdul Bashir Haske is the founder and Group Managing Director of AA&R Investments, the company is focused on a long chain of oil-based companies that continue stretching their boundaries in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. The Northern-born billionaire hails from Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, and he has 51% of the oil blocs left behind by Addax Petroleum.

The above-listed names are the names of the top 10 richest Hausa/Fulani men in Nigeria. These men have acquired wealth through politics and other business engagements, particularly oil investments.