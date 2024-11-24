The South-Eastern part of Nigeria is one of the regions that has some of the wealthiest people to date. Many of these wealthy Igbo people are men who have acquired their wealth through their various business engagements.

The Igbo tribe, an community of people living in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of wealthy Nigerians in the country. However, in this article, we will be exploring the top 14 richest Igbo men in 2024 and their net worth.

Top 14 Richest Igbo Men This Year

1. Arthur Eze – $4.6 Billion

The first on the wealthy Igbo men’s list of 2024 is Arthur Eze, the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, one of Nigeria’s largest privately-held oil exploration and production companies. In 1992, he founded Triax Airlines following the deregulation of airlines in Nigeria. He hails from Ukpo village in Dunukofia in Anambra State. The 74-year-old billionaire owns two private jets, 6 Rolls-Royce and 7 Maybachs.

2. Cletus Ibeto – $1.8 Billion

Igbo businessman Cletus Ibeto is #2 on the list of wealthy Igbo men in 2024. He is the founder and chairman of Ibeto Group. His company deals in Cement, energy, and automotive parts production. His net worth of $1.8 Billion ranks him as one of the top billionaires in Nigeria.

3. Orji Uzor Kalu – $1.2 Billion

Number 3 on the list is Orji Uzor Kalu, he was a successful entrepreneur with business in and outside the country. Orji Uzor is the former Governor of Abia state, a sitting senator of Abia North Senatorial District, and the House of Senate Chief Whip in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Orji Uzor Kalu is both a businessman and an astute politician. He is the CEO of SLOK Holding, a company with investments in banking, shipping, manufacturing, oil trading, and media.

4. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema – $1.2 Billion

Number 4 on the list of wealthy Igbo men is Allen Onyema. The man, who hails from Anambra state, was born in Benin City. He is the Air Peace Boss and CEO. Today, he is known as a Conflict Resolution Expert and has captured the hearts of Nigerians through his various charity endeavours.

5. Emeka Offor – $1.1 Billion

Number 5 is the Anambra-born businessman Emeka Offor. He is a successful businessman and oil and energy tycoon. He is the founder and chair of The Chrome Group, an oil exploration firm headquartered in Abuja.

6. Benedict Peters – $1.1 Billion

Number 6 on the list is Benedict Peters from Ebonyi State but was raised in Delta State. He is one of the billionaires in Nigeria. He started his career in the oil and gas industry in the early 1990s. Benedict worked closely with the founders of Ocean and Oil, establishing Sigmund Communecci in 1999. He is the founder and CEO of Aiteo Group, a company that focuses on Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. In February 2008, he founded the Aiteo Group, the successor entity to Sigmund Communecci. His source of wealth is through Oil and gas.

7. Emmanuel Andy Uba – $1 Billion

Number 7 on the top 10 list is the 2011 Senator of Anambra South Senatorial District. He started his political career in college, and his major source of wealth is politics. His current net worth is $1 Billion. Andy Uba was born in Awkunana in Enugu State. But he hails from Uga in the Anambra State region of Aguata LGA.

Part of his wealth is earned through his political career, as he’s a staunch politician. In 2011, he was elected as Senator for Anambra South Senatorial District under the People Democratic Party in Nigeria.

8. Ifeanyi Ubah – $709 million

Ifeanyi Ubah was a Businessman, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist popularly known in Nigeria. The late Nnewi native in Anambra State was on the list of the top 20 wealthy men in Nigeria before he died this year, 2024. He owned the Nigerian football team Ifeanyi Ubah F.C. and was an avid sports fan. He was also the CEO and owner of Nigeria’s top oil and gas business, Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited. Ifeanyi started making money by selling tire supplies and vehicle replacement parts.

9. Ambrosie B. Orjiako – $700 million

Ambrose Bryant Chukwueloka was born on the 1st of October 1960. His source of wealth is investments in oil and gas. He is one of the top 10 richest Igbo men. He is the chair and co-founder of SEPLAT, a leading Nigerian independent oil and gas company. This firm is listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges. He has established and managed various companies in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. Ambrose Bryant Chukwueloka’s net worth is currently estimated at $700 million as of 2024.

10. Pascal Dozie – $690 million

Pascal Dozie was born on the 9th of April 1939. He is a banker and entrepreneur from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. He is best known as the founder of Diamond Bank. Before starting his bank, he had a long-running career in the banking industry. Pascal Dozie’s net worth The entrepreneur has a net worth of $690 million as of 2023.

11. Chinedu Benson Madubuko – $680 million

Chief Chinedu Benson Madubuko is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of De-Chico Investment Limited. He’s an astute entrepreneur and manufacturer who hails from Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. He has been shortlisted as one of the most outstanding entrepreneurs who have done exploits in his business.

His chain of business investments include his building materials business which manufactures and distributes roofing sheets, insulation, sheathing, and other materials. He was in charge of De Chico Group before handing it over to his son, Chibuzor Madubuko, popularly known as Man Like Chico. He currently has a net worth estimated at $500 million.

12. Innocent Chukwuma – $680 million

Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma is popularly known as Innoson. Chukwuma is the founder and CEO of Innoson Motors. He was born in Uru-Umdim, Nnewi, Anambra State. He started his business by trading in car spare parts before he grew his car production company partly through the influence of the then Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi. Today, he owns the largest automobile company in Africa and has produced some worthwhile luxury vehicles that attract local and international customers.

13. Cosmas Maduka – $600 million

Cosmas Maduka is a successful businessman and philanthropist from Nnewi, Anambra State. He is one of the top 20 richest men in the world in 2023. Maduka is the president and chairman of the Coscharis Group. His firm has interests in manufacturing, ICT, auto components, petrochemicals, auto consideration, automobile sales and services, and agro-allied businesses. He began his career when he was only six years old, two years after the demise of his father. In 2015, his company became the sole distributor of the BMW in the country and the first to build an Assembly Plant for the Ford Ranger.

14. Tony Ezenna – $430 million

Tony Ezenna is the founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited. His company distributes beauty and pharmaceutical products imported from Italy, Indonesia, Germany, and the United States of America. Besides doing business, he is a well-known philanthropist. Tony Ezenna’s net worth is estimated at $430 million. Some of the assets of this wealthy businessman include a house worth over N3 billion in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.