The rise of skit makers in Nigeria’s entertainment industry reflects the growing influence of digital content creators. These comedians have harnessed the power of social media to build successful careers, amassing significant wealth and popularity.

From Mark Angel’s pioneering skits to Craze Clown’s cultural humor, these top 10 skit makers have not only entertained millions but also demonstrated the vast potential of the digital entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Their success stories highlight the importance of creativity, consistency, and the ability to connect with audiences through relatable content. As the industry continues to evolve, these skit makers are likely to remain at the forefront, inspiring the next generation of content creators.

Top 10 Richest Skit Makers in Nigeria

1. Mark Angel – $3 million

Mark Angel Comedy is regarded as the lord of Skit Maker, Mark was one of the first young Nigerian to start making skits with his kid sister Emmanuella also one of the highest subscriber lists of 9.14M subscribers. His YouTube videos gain over 2,292,054,256 views, and through his actively engaging audience, he gains Total Estimated Earnings of $4,530,016 in YouTube revenue.

2. SamSpedy — Nigeria ($2 Million)

Another wealthy YouTuber is Samuel Asubiojo, the founder of the SamSpedy Youtube channel. He shares hilarious short skits on his YouTube Channel and has over 3.36M subscribers. Total Estimated Earnings of $2,358,461 on YouTube.

3. Broda Shaggi – $800, 000

Broda Shaggi, also known as Samuel Animashaun Perry, was born on July 6, 1993, in Ikene, Ogun State. He is a musician, actor, comedian, and writer. Broda Shaggi attended Mayflower Junior School in Ikenne where he began his primary education. He later transferred to Birrel Avenue Senior High School where he finished his secondary education.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in creative art from the University of Lagos State, where he also graduated. Before settling on the stage name of Broda Shaggi, he appeared in comedic shows while he was a student and created a number of personalities. With an Instagram following of over 11.4 million and 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube while his Total Video Views is 336,373,761, Broda Shaggi made a Total Estimated Earnings of $664,809 from Youtube.

4. Brain Jotter – $780,000

Chukwuebuka Brain Jotter, also known as Emmanuel Amuzie, was born on February 5, 1995, in Owerri, Imo State. He is a comedian and creator of skits. Before transferring to study at Ghana National University, Brain Jotter completed his elementary and secondary school in Imo State. He also attended the University of Lagos to study business administration.

In 2020, he began his profession by shooting comedic skits. In his comic skit, he became well-known for his “I Don’t Care” and “Savage” attitudes. Brain Jotter is projected to be worth at least $780,000. The comedian has over 4M followers on Instagram and a YouTube Channel of 1.36M subscribers.

5. Taaooma – $750,000

Taaooma, also known as Apaokagi-Greene Maryam, was born on February 28, 1999. She was born and raised by her parents in Namibia, but at the age of 10, she moved back to Nigeria, where she further her education. Taaooma is a Kwara State University graduate with a degree in tourism and travel service management. She began comedy in 2019, and the majority of her jokes centre on how African women treat their children.

Considering the volume of business, promotions, and endorsements Taaooma has received as a result of her comedic sketches, she is widely believed to be one of the wealthiest comedians in the entertainment world. With 5.6 million Instagram followers and Total Subscribers of 1,010,000 on Youtube, she is estimated to be worth $750,000.

6. SirBalo Comedy – $700,000

The Nigerian comedy space is one of the most vibrant.

In the Nigerian comedy industry, one of the comedians you must have come across is the talented Timothy Obotuke, popularly called Sir Balo. Sir Balo grew up in an average family. He also had his primary and secondary school education in Warri before he moved to Lagos where he had his tertiary education. He studied and graduated from the prestigious Lagos State University (LASU).

The comedian has an estimated Net worth of $700,000. He has a following of over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

7. Mr Macaroni – $690,000

Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Adebowale Debo Adebayo, was born on May 3, 1993, in Ogudu, Lagos State. He is a citizen activist, actor, comedian, and creator of skits. Mr Marconi was raised in Lagos’ Magodo area, where he attended Tender Care International Nursery and Primary School.

After completing his secondary education at Babcock University High School, he continued his study at Redeemer’s University, Nigeria in Osun state, where he eventually received a degree in theatre and cinema studies. He began his career in Nollywood as an actor before making comedic videos. In 2020. He was named the year’s top comedic act by the city people music award.

His hilarious acts on social media, in which he assumes the personas of a politician/sugar daddy named “Daddy Wa” or a sadistic lecturer named “Professor Hard Life,” helped him gain recognition. The catchphrases “Ooin,” “Freaky freaky,” and “You are doing great” are used frequently by Daddy Wa. Mr Macroni has an estimated net worth of $690,000 with a following of over 4.1 million on Instagram and 919k subscribers on YouTube.

8. Sabinus – $650,000

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, also known as Mr Funny, Mumu man, and Oga Sabinus (investor), was born on January 30, 1995, in Port Harcourt. He is a comedian, actor, and creator of skits. Sabinus obtained a BSc in linguistics and communication studies from the University of Port Harcourt. Since he began his career in 2015, he has continued to amuse the public with humorous antics.

Sabinus won the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice award for the best online social content creator in 2022. The comedian is projected to be worth over $650,000. He has a following of over 5.1 million followers on Instagram and 962K subscribers on YouTube.

9. Lasisi Elenu – $500,000

Lasisi Elenu, born Nosa Afolabi, is a well-known comedian famous for his exaggerated facial expressions and unique voice modulation. His skits often tackle social issues and everyday experiences.

Lasisi’s skits frequently go viral, amassing millions of views on social media platforms. He has secured multiple brand endorsements, contributing significantly to his wealth. Lasisi also ventures into acting and event hosting, adding to his diverse income streams.

10. Cute Abiola – $400,000

Comedy is good business in Nigeria, especially if you know your onions. It requires an exceptional level of creativity and talent to break through in the already congested Nigeria Comedy industry. However, no matter how congested it may be, there are still some who have what it takes to make their voices heard and give rib-cracking jokes to Nigerians.

Lawyer Kunle, also known as Cute Abiola, is a popular Nigerian skit maker, comedian, actor and social media influencer. Born in Kwara state, Lawyer Kunle’s real name is Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin. He was born on the 28th of April, 1996.