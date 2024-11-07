Republican Donald Trump will be the next US president after an historic victory that will send him back to the White House. Although Trump secured enough votes to win on election day, it will be a couple of months before he takes office.

Here’s what to know before Donald Trump and JD Vance are sworn in:

When does Donald Trump become president?

January 20, 2025, called Inauguration day. On that day, Donald Trump and JD Vance, the vice-president will recite his oath of office and be sworn into office. Trump will give an inaugural address which typically outlines a president’s vision and goals for their term. After the inauguration, Trump will begin work immediately.

Who is Donald Trump’s vice-president?

JD Vance, a 39-year-old Ohio senator, rose to prominence as a venture capitalist and bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy before making the move into politics. In the past, Vance was a vocal critic of the president-elect, calling him “dangerous”, “a cynical asshole” and “unfit” for office. But in just a few years, Vance transformed himself from a “never Trump” into one of his most steadfast allies.

What do the incoming president and vice-president do now?

Until January 20 comes around, Trump and Vance will be building their new administration team which includes everyone from secretary of state to White House aids. News has it that Trump has promised roles in his administration to Tesla CEO Elon Musk as well as to former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump and Vance will also work with their transition team to organize the handover from President Joe Biden’s administration. Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have already committed to “ensuring a smooth transition” takes place.

Most president-elects also receive daily or near-daily intelligence briefings during the transition period and mandatory protection from the US Secret Service.