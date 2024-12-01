From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, Netflix’s Nollywood lineup offers something for every movie lover. If you’re taking a break from your favorite K-dramas or waiting for the next sitcom episode to drop, Netflix Naija has an incredible variety of movies and series to keep you entertained. With such captivating stories, you might just forget about your other binge-worthy obsessions!

Nigeria’s vibrant film industry is brimming with stories that will make you laugh, cry, and feel everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic slice of home or want to dive into something new, Nollywood on Netflix has it all.

10 Nollywood Movies to Watch on Netflix This December

1. Òlòtūré (2020) & Òlòtūré: The Journey (2024)

Nigerian undercover movies meet Hollywood-level storytelling in this unforgettable saga. Òlòtūré follows an undercover journalist (played by Sharon Ooja) who poses as a sex worker to expose a human trafficking ring. The film delivers raw, unflinching drama that grips you from start to finish.

The sequel, Òlòtūré: The Journey (2024), takes the story to Europe, where the stakes are higher, and the dangers even more intense. Together, these films shed light on a harrowing global issue while delivering riveting performances. Fair warning: they’re not for the faint of heart, but they’ll leave you deeply moved.

2. Shina (2023)

Set in bustling Lagos, this thriller follows Shina (Timini Egbuson), an Uber driver who takes a risky job delivering a mysterious package. What begins as a routine gig quickly spirals into a gripping adventure filled with suspense, danger, and surprising emotional depth. With sizzling on-screen chemistry between Egbuson and co-star Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Shina is equal parts high-stakes thriller and heartfelt drama.

3. Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n (2023)

When a group of friends stumbles upon a bag of diamonds, their lives take a chaotic turn. Ìjọ̀gbọ̀n explores themes of greed, friendship, and the unexpected consequences of sudden fortune. With a talented young cast and plenty of twists, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

4. Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (2024)

The mystical world of Aníkúlápó returns in this captivating sequel. Saro (Kunle Remi) grapples with immortality and heartbreak while navigating the mystical city of Ojumo. Expect ancient secrets, otherworldly encounters, and a romance with Princess Omowunmi (Eyiyemi Afolayan) that’s as steamy as it is spellbinding. This series blends Yoruba mythology, breathtaking visuals, and intense drama into a must-watch fantasy epic.

5. Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story (2023)

This thought-provoking film dives deep into the Igbo “Nwa Boy” apprenticeship system, highlighting its complexities and cultural significance. When a wealthy businessman (Stan Nze) becomes embroiled in a murder case, Áfàméfùnà unravels themes of ambition, loyalty, and sacrifice. With plenty of suspense and cultural exploration, it’s a gripping watch that offers both thrills and reflection.

6. Passport (2022)

Need a laugh? This buddy comedy is the perfect escape. Starring Jim Iyke and Zubby Michael, Passport follows a chaotic quest to retrieve a stolen passport. With witty banter and hilarious antics, this film is guaranteed to keep you in stitches.

7. Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper (2022)

This fiery tale of passion, betrayal, and redemption stars Toyin Abraham as an exotic dancer entangled in a forbidden romance with a pastor hiding a scandalous secret. Ijakumo delves into themes of temptation, faith, and forgiveness, delivering shocking twists and jaw-dropping moments that will leave you questioning everything.

8. Adire (2023)

Kehinde Bankole shines as Adire, a former sex worker turned entrepreneur who shakes up a small town with her bold lingerie business. Adire is a heartwarming story of empowerment, self-discovery, and breaking societal norms, with stunning fashion to match.

9. Merry Men 3: Nemesis (2023)

The Merry Men are back in this explosive sequel! Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, and Iretiola Doyle return to seek revenge in a high-octane adventure filled with action, humor, and electrifying chemistry.

10. Postcards (2024)

This mini-series stars the legendary Sola Sobowale and Richard Mofe Damijo as they navigate life after the glitz and glamour of Lagos socialite culture. Tackling socio-cultural issues across continents, Postcards is a poignant and captivating journey supported by stellar performances from Tobi Bakre and Ibrahim Suleiman.

From thrilling adventures to heartfelt dramas, these 10 Nollywood movies to watch on Netflix this December will bring excitement, laughter, and nostalgia straight to your screen. Next time you’re scrolling through Netflix, remember: Nollywood always delivers for Nigerians and Africans.