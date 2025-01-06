In 2024, Nollywood experienced a remarkable surge, captivating audiences nationwide with a series of compelling films. This success is largely attributed to the exceptional talents of actors and actresses who brought these stories to life.

Stars Behind Nollywood’s Highest-grossing Movies of 2024

Let’s spotlight the stars behind Nollywood’s highest-grossing movies of 2024, whose exceptional artistry had an impact to the success of the movies.

1. Kehinde Bankole

Kehinde Bankole solidified her status as a formidable presence in Nollywood through her nuanced portrayals of historical figures and intricate characters. Her standout performance in the biopic Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti contributed to the film’s box office earnings of ₦157 million. Additionally, her role in Adire earned her the Best Lead Actress award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, further cementing her reputation as a leading talent in the industry.

2. Gbubemi Ejeye

Gbubemi Ejeye’s captivating performance in The Farmer’s Bride resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing her emotional depth and authenticity. Set in 1980s Ibadan, she portrayed a young woman navigating the complexities of love and societal class differences. Her ability to connect with viewers and convey profound emotions has established her as a prominent figure in contemporary Nollywood.

3. Ayo Makun

Renowned for his dynamic on-screen presence and production acumen, Ayo Makun’s role in The Waiter highlighted his versatility and comedic brilliance. The film grossed ₦218 million, with his engaging performance attracting a diverse audience.

4. Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham, an actress and cultural icon in Nollywood, starred in Malaika and Alakada: Bad and Boujee, which collectively grossed nearly ₦400 million. Her performances are characterized by charismatic energy and a profound connection with her roles, making her one of the most influential figures in the Nigerian film industry.

5. Odunlade Adekola

A household name in Nigeria, Odunlade Adekola is celebrated for his versatility across genres, from comedy to drama. His films Lakatabu and Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju were significant hits, drawing large audiences and substantial box office revenue. Beyond acting, he serves as a mentor and producer, contributing to the industry’s growth and development.

6. Eniola Ajao

Eniola Ajao consistently delivers compelling performances in Nollywood. Her collaborations with Odunlade Adekola have received critical acclaim, showcasing her ability to embody complex characters with grace and precision.

7. Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye’s seamless transition from media personality to Nollywood actress has been marked by success. Her role in Àjosepò, which grossed ₦257 million, highlighted her range and ability to draw viewers into her character’s world. Her engaging on-screen presence and versatility make her a favorite among directors and audiences alike.

8. Mike Afolarin

Mike Afolarin’s breakout role in Àjosepò introduced him as a fresh face with notable acting prowess. Born in 1993 and a graduate of Economics from the University of Lagos, Mike has quickly established himself as a rising star in the industry, known for his authentic portrayals and innovative approach to his roles.

9. Wunmi Toriola

Wunmi Toriola impressed both critics and audiences with her directorial debut in Queen Lateefah, which was a major box office success, grossing ₦365 million. Her dynamic presence and strong performances have made her one of the fast-rising stars in Nollywood, with a promising future in both acting and directing.

10. Funke Ayotunde Akindele

Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele is a multifaceted Nigerian filmmaker, actress, director, producer, politician, and realtor. Best known for her role as Jenifa in the popular TV series “Jenifa’s Diary” and the “Jenifa” movies, Funke has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years and is acclaimed both in Nigeria and internationally. She has directed films that have collectively grossed over ₦2.9 billion, making her one of the top directors in Nollywood. Her notable films include “A Tribe Called Judah” and “ELJ,” which achieved significant box office success.