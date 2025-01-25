Hello, weekend! Let’s use today to celebrate Nigerian music producers who have significantly influenced the global music scene by been responsible for some of the biggest songs by international artists. Their exceptional skills and creativity have led to collaborations resulting in some of today’s most celebrated tracks.

Top 5 Foreign Songs Produced by Nigerians

Here are the top 5 foreign songs produced by Nigerians you probably never knew about:

1. Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”

Released in 2019 as part of Chris Brown’s ‘Indigo’ deluxe album, “Under The Influence” was produced and co-written by Nigerian producer Kiddominant. The track garnered over 2 million Shazams, more than 100 million streams on Spotify, and 48 million views on YouTube. Nigerian singer Davido also contributed to the songwriting.

2. Beyoncé – “Move” (featuring Grace Jones and Tems)

Featured on Beyoncé’s 2022 album ‘Renaissance,’ “Move” was co-produced by Nigerian producer P2J. P2J has an impressive portfolio, having worked with artists like Alicia Keys and Doja Cat.

3. Jay-Z and Kanye West – “Lift Off” (featuring Beyoncé)

In 2011, Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy co-produced “Lift Off” from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative album. He worked alongside industry giants such as Kanye West, Bhasker, Dean, Q-Tip, and Pharrell Williams.

4. Swae Lee and Drake – “Won’t Be Late”

Nigerian producer Tekno was the main producer behind “Won’t Be Late,” a collaboration between Swae Lee and Drake released on August 16, 2019. The song achieved over 15 million views on YouTube and 130 million streams on Spotify, marking a significant milestone in Tekno’s career.

5. Nico and Vinz – “No Doubt”

Released on September 3, 2021, “No Doubt” was produced by Nigerian talent Spax. The track has accumulated over 300,000 streams on Spotify and 15,000 views on YouTube, resonating with many listeners.

These examples highlight the profound impact Nigerian producers have on the international music space, showcasing their ability to create universally acclaimed music.