Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has labeled Nigerians as ‘Collateral Damage’.

He revealed this while sharing his thoughts on Nigeria’s history and its effects on its citizens.

In an interview with Tidal, the singer explained how the country’s rich cultural diversity has hindered its development.

According to him, Nigeria was created as a business opportunity for the British, who merged the North and South regions without considering the people living in the area.

Burna boy described Nigerians as “collateral damage” due to this complex history.

The artist, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, discussed how the Royal Niger Company took control of the Niger Area and combined the two regions.

He emphasized that this merger ignored the existing cultures and people, leading to the country’s current challenges.

His statement has sparked reactions online.

While some people appreciated his insight into Nigeria’s history, others criticized his description of Nigerians as “collateral damage”.

@young1942: “Now we taking history lessons from drug dealers.”

@manolo_rose: “Yes! The country of Nigeria is a British creation. Which is y the Igbo are trying to separate.”

@theanglonigerian: “Fact, a man that knows his country’s history!!! Anyone doubting this don’t know Nigeria’s history.”

@akarim_mhmd: “Nah fam we were different kingdoms the before the Europeans came, go back to primary school or sit and learn from the elders.”

@mc_peachy_: “Normally Nigeria was meant to be company.”

@washington.hussein: “Sha rap.. Ingrate.”

@tretravelsmedia: “An occupation doesn’t dictate a person’s mental capacity to learn and understand things.”

@chuck_wiilly: “That’s how all former British colonies were formed. Even The USA started as a business, Australia started as a prison business. These are known histories and nothing new.”

@jesseonyenka2: “Benin empire, Biafra.”

@heralded_fellow: “Werey called 220m people collateral damage.”

Watch below;

