After years of sadness and losing five babies, a couple welcomed their first child, a newborn baby girl.

Taking to TikTok, the beautiful couple shared a video which captured their journey from the first loss in 2017 to finally holding their precious baby in 2023.

It was a tough watch, with tears and prayers mixed with smiles and love.

From the emotional video, their 10th anniversary in 2022 brought a new hope – a tiny heartbeat. Joy filled their eyes, but they were careful, remembering the past.

When their child arrived, the couple couldn’t hold back their tears as they appreciate God.

In church, they thanked God, their faces glowing with happiness.

People online watched their story and felt touched.

The Women who had lost babies saw strength in the couple’s victory and some people praised her husband for not sticking by her through out these years.

See the video and reactions below;

Anne 😍 said, “I had 10 baby’s lost. and now I have 2 wonderful children. God is great. Women are strong wonderful mom”.

further_together:-) said, “I had 8 miscarriage in eight years 💐😭😭😭😭😭😭”.

Chaé said, “The fact that he stood by you through all that….girl you got a good man🥰”.

👑Miss Ranchie👑 said, “I’m so happy for you and I don’t even know you! 💞🙏🥹”.

Seone🌟❤️ said, “may God bless your man…jus deciding to stick by you ..not all men would do that….May God bless you both and keep you ❤️”.

