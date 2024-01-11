Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has stirred reactions on social media following a recent revelation about her ex-boyfriend, Groovy.

It would be recalled that Phyna and Groovy dated during the BBNaija ‘level up’ edition in 2022.

During the latest episode of her podcast show ‘Spill with Phyna’ featuring her co-star, Uriel Oputa, Phyna was asked to rate Groovy’s kiss on a scale of ten.

In response, Phyna revealed that Groovy knows how to kiss and complemented him on his kissing skills.

She said: ” Groovy is a good kisser”.

On the podcast, Uriel told Phyna that one of the reasons her ex-boyfriend broke up with her was because of the kiss she exchanged with Groovy.

It is noteworthy that some time last year Uriel caused a frenzy on social media after a photo surfaced online, showing her sharing a passionate kiss with Groovy.

Watch the video below: