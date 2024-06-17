Box office queen, Funke Akindele, has emerged best dressed female at the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s highly anticipated movie, Lakatabu, on June 16.

The event, which took place at Film House Circle Mall in Lagos, was a star-studded affair attended by various celebrities.

Funke Akindele ’s outstanding outfit, which exuded elegance and sophistication, earned her the Best Dressed Female award.

Denrele Edun’s dapper look secured him the Best Dressed Male award, with both winners receiving brand-new refrigerators as prizes.

The movie Lakatabu is set to debut on June 21st.

The movie premiere was attended by many celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Brodashaggi, Mr. Macaroni, Bukola Arugba, Bolanle Ninalowo, Wumi Toriola, and Sikiratu Sindodo, among others.

See her outfit below;

