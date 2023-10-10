Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, October 10, 2023.

To mark her special day, the thespian took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself.

Sharing the birthday photos, Regina Daniels expressed gratitude to God for her life’s achievements and family.

She wrote;

“10 GORGEOUS SLIDES ON 10/10 🎂

Happy blessed birthday to me 🥂

How can I begin to thank God for such a wonderful year? It has been a hell of a beautiful, and of course turbulent ride this year. This is a year I can boldly say it is an uplifting year and I thank God it is also a year that I give all glory to God. What more can I say than to thank God for my life, my achievements, my family, the life I have, and the one I am yet to live. I am adding a new year but yet still so very young. Sometimes I say to myself, girl you are so young with all these and so many responsibilities ? My age is a constant reminder that I have time. All the time actually. To create, make mistakes and correct them, do and undo what ever version of my life that isn’t befitting. And I know God will definitely create opportunities to actualize my true potential. So today, I can boldly say I earned a day to celebrate myself because I deserve it. Happy blessed birthday to me 🥂

REGINA DANIELS NWOKO👸 🥂✨”

See her post below;

