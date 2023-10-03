Mama Chomzy, a die-hard fan of Big Brother Naija All Stars Season 8 housemate, Mercy Eke had a discussion with Pere Egbi about his relationship with the reality star.

In a viral video, the businesswoman told the actor that she is a Percy shipper and she would love for him to keep his relationship with mercy.

She said;

“Please, please, I don’t like

ship, but this one, I’m so much impressed actually.

Your kind was the best show ever.

My girl did the best.please reciprocate

Please, please, please,please, I’m shipping back.”

In response, Pere told Mama Chomzy that Mercy is his winner, meaning that her fans are free to ship them.

