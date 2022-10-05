“He wants us back” – Lady seeks advice as husband returns after beating and abandoning her during pregnancy

A lady has shared a video on TikTok to seek advice from Netizens on whether to go back to her husband who abused and neglected her while they were together.

She narrated how she was being mistreated by her husband and how he eventually left her for another woman when she got pregnant.

In her words:

“3 years ago I got married. It was going well until he started hitting me. Well I got pregnant eventually he neglected me and started seeing another woman I moved back to my parents house and had my child.”

“t’s been 2 years without him i’ve moved on but now he wants us to get back together and take care of our child please I need your advice cuz I’m confused.”

See video here: