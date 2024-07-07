Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has announced the purchase of a new car.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star, shared a video of her new ride.

While celebrating this milestone, she also took a moment to pay tribute to her late best friend, Junior Pope.

In a heartfelt post, Ruby Ojiakor expressed her gratitude for the new car and acknowledged the pain of losing Junior Pope, who passed away recently.

The mother of one revealed how painful it is that the deceased is not here to celebrate with her.

In her words;

Chaiiiii “AKPA SWAG”, I JUST GOT THAT CAR WE TALKED ABOUT, IT’S SO PAINFUL YOU’RE NOT HERE TO CELEBRATE WITH ME” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IT’S WELL🙏

