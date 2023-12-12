Popular Nigerian socialite and Real housewives of Lagos cast member, Chioma Ikokwu, better known as Chioma Goodhair, recently opened up about her past abusive relationship.

In a tell-it-all interview with renowned media personality, Toke Makinwa on her podcast “Toke Moments,” Chioma revealed the details of her first relationship, which was so violent that she ended up in a hospital twice.

Chioma recounted that after episodes of abuse, she would lock her boyfriend out of her house. Despite this, he would often spend up to three days outside her residence, begging for forgiveness no matter the weather conditions. Eventually, Chioma would relent and let him in, only for the cycle of abuse to continue.

She admitted that despite being a strong individual, she found herself repeatedly returning to the abusive relationship.

In her words:

“I’ve been in a relationship that was violent, like my first relationship I remember the first time he did it, he stayed outside of my house, he slept outside of my house for three days on the floor in the rain, sunshine, everything, he was begging.”

“ Obviously by the fourth day, I’m not a devil, I was like come in to sleep on the corridor. I woke up in the middle of the night, he was next to me on the bed and they beg, they come and shower you with gifts and tell you all these things and I’m a very strong, you know that I’m a strong person, but even I, went back. and then it happened the second time.”