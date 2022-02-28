“Michael Jackson wasn’t humble as Davido” -Tee Billz showers praises on Davido

Talent manager, Tee Billz, has showered praises on singer Davido for being humble. He stated that Michael Jackson wasn’t as humble as Davido.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the talent manager described Davido as the most humble super star of all time.

According to him someone has to be a special breed to be humble as Davido.

He added that he is not sure he would be humble as the singer if he has the money, fame and special grace Davido has.

His words,

“Davido is the most humble superstar of all time….. Michael Jackson wasn’t humble as David when he found out he was the biggest star in the world! You have to be a special breed to be humble as this guy because I no fit promise say I go humble if I get the money, fame and special grace wey this guy get. Bless up cuz on blood”.

