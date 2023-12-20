Napoli’s sporting director, Mauro Meluso, has shared that Victor Osimhen’s contract extension is in its final stages, aiming to prolong his current deal by an additional year.

The Nigerian forward’s existing contract with Napoli is set to expire in 2025, and the extension is expected to include a release clause ranging betweens €130-140 million.

Meluso emphasized the club’s preference for finalizing deals quietly without prior announcements, expressing that President Aurelio De Laurentiis will share official news when everything is confirmed.

“We’re in the process of negotiations, and we’ll disclose information when everything is settled. Both sides are keen on reaching an agreement, and we’ll wait to see the developments in the coming weeks,” Meluso stated to Mediaset.

Osimhen, showcasing impressive form with seven goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season, remains a crucial asset for Napoli’s forward line.