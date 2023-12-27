Sam Allison is poised to create history as he officiates Sheffield United vs Luton Town today, marking the Premier League’s first black referee in 15 years.

This achievement follows Uriah Rennie, the second black referee in Premier League history, who last officiated in 2008.

Allison initially made waves in 2020, becoming the first black official in English football’s top four divisions. His journey progressed to the Championship at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Previously serving as a fourth official, his elevation to referee a Premier League match comes after his involvement in Brighton’s 4-1 win against Chelsea in October 2022.

BAMRef, advocating for black, Asian, and mixed heritage referees, lauded this milestone, viewing it as a stride toward greater diversity in officiating, emphasizing the need for more representation at the top level of football.