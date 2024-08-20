Renowned gospel singer, Moses Bliss, has celebrated his wife, Marie Wiseborn, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the Gospel minister expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of his wife

He shared loved-up photos with his wife, captioning them: “Happy birthday my gift from God @marieblissofficial. Thank you Lord Jesus for silver Jubilee.”

The couple’s love story began with a romantic proposal in London, UK, on January 19, 2024.

They later tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 27, 2024, followed by a beautiful traditional ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on February 29, 2024.

Fans has taken to the comment section to celebrate the birthday of Moses Bliss ‘ wife.

See the post below;

ALSO READ: “She’s too young to stay out late but not too young to act grownup role on a movie ba?” – Steamy Scene of Angel Unigwe and Male Actor Goes Viral []