Adaeze Eluke, a Nollywood actress, recently ignited a debate on social media by defending churches that reserve seats for celebrities and important figures.

The debate started online when a young lady challenged churches for saving special seats for famous people. She thought it was unfair, especially to regular churchgoers who get there early hoping for a good spot.

But Nollywood actress Adaeze Eluke stepped in, defending churches who indulge on such practices.

She saw it as a way to show respect for what these celebs and VIPs do for the community and the church.

Plus, she figured their presence could draw in positive attention and maybe even new members.

Adaeze compared it to weddings, where you wouldn’t just seat anyone at the head table. Important people get treated differently, she argued.

