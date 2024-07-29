Tragedy has struck the life of Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, as she announces the passing of her younger sister.

In an emotional post on her Instagram page on Monday, the filmmaker shared a photo of herself on vacation and expressed her devastation.

Uche Jombo revealed vacation was cut short on Saturday when she received the heartbreaking news of her younger sister ‘s death.

She described the day as the “worst day of my life” and confessed that she has been a “wreck” while grieving.

Uche Jombo’s heartfelt message read: “My vacation ended on Saturday, which turned out to be the worst day of my life. I lost my younger sister and have been a wreck, grieving someone this close wasn’t in my 2024 cards, but we cannot ask God questions.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Fans and colleagues have begun to offer their condolences to Uche and her family during this difficult time.

