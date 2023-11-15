Nollywood actress, Faith Ononiwu has expressed her frustration with the arrogance and lack of humility of some Nollywood stars.

In a viral video, the movie star revealed that some popular actors are so picky about who they work with despite being paid for a job.

According to her, someone will ask the movie producer to dump an upcoming actor just because they believes such person is not in their class.

Faith Ononiwu reminded these Nollywood stars that they were once just like everyone else, and that they only have their success because of the opportunities they were given.

She called on them to stop being so picky about who they work with and use their grace to help others instead of just themselves.

In her words;

“I don’t understand why my fellow people from Nollywood behave the way they behave.

Somebody called you for a job. Yes, you are a star. To you.

You don’t know how the person take get money, wey they take call you pays you for work.

Now you are detecting the people you are supposed to work with.

This one no be my class. This artist no be my class.

I beg I wan ask you.

The first day wey you do film for Nollywood.

Who know you? Were you a star?

You are claiming you are a star now but then you were not a star.

They gave you opportunity to work with the faces then.

To bring you up. You work, work, work with so many faces and you have what you are today.

Now you know wan work with people.

You dey dictate faces wey you wan work with.

This one no be my class.

This one na lower class.

they cannot use me to make her shine.

Hello, are you God?

Stop forming a demi God for this Nollywood

God gave you grace.

You don shoot, shoot, shoot reach where you are.

Use your grace as they take use of people bring you up. Use am bring other people up.

This thing don dey dey too much.

If you are a God, I beg you.

No be your money.

Na person money they use pay you.

Come work. Come to the work.

Who they decide no matter?

Because everybody has a one day.

Everybody get where it starts.

No be say because the person no A class.

E no be B class.

E no be on level.

You no go act with.”

