Nigerian politician and Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko has revealed that he was supposed to be on the ill-fated titanic excursion.

Recall that all five men of the Titanic tourist submersible were confirmed dead.

According to the US Coast Guard (USCG), they died from a “catastrophic implosion” after debris believed to be from Titan was found near the Titanic, four days after its disappearance.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ned Nwoko revealed that he was supposed to join the men who died in an underwater excursion to see the Titanic wreck.

The senator representing Delta north, also revealed that he was unable to make the trip because of national duties.

Writing further, Mr Ned mourned Hamish Harding, a British businessman and his friend, who was among the five passengers that died.

He wrote:

“I have lost a very dear friend and business partner. Captain hermish Harding. We both went on a very dangerous expedition to the Southpole Antarctica few years back.

“He was a gulf stream pilot who flew across the world in a record breaking expedition by Guinness world record for circumnavigation of the earth some years ago. He descended into the Mariana. he also invited me on his space shuttle last year and this very Titan ill-fated adventure but I was tied down with national duties.

“Above all he was a partner on the various researches into eradication of malaria in Africa project. He was very enthusiastic about it and always gave his support at every given opportunity. His last message to me was this last Sunday when he told me they were ready to dive to the titanic if the weather permits.

“He loved adventure and challenges. My heart bleeds for his dear wife and kids who have become family friends over the years. We will surely miss his wealth of experience.”

