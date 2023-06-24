Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna recently criticized relationship expert Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, for her controversial stance on having side chicks in marriages.

According to a reports, Blessing CEO had claimed that side chicks play a crucial role in maintaining the stability of many marriages.

In an interview with Tegan Mosogu on his podcast, Tegan Talk Show, Blessing CEO expressed her belief that without side chicks, many marriages would be at risk of breaking down.

She argued that married women often fail to meet their husbands’ emotional needs, leading men to seek companionship elsewhere. She further suggested that side chicks fulfill this role, preventing men from walking away from their marriages.

"Without side chicks, a lot of marriages will be broken" – Blessing CEO pic.twitter.com/SrYiqiYflT — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) June 23, 2023

Reacting to Blessing CEO’s statements, Uchenna Nnanna expressed her disappointment and criticized the relationship expert. Uchenna took to a blog’s comment section to express her views, stating that Blessing CEO should be in rehab instead of giving such opinions.

Uchenna questioned why the media would interview Blessing CEO when she believes the expert should seek professional help. Uchenna concluded by remarking that common sense is not so common.

