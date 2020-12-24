TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide during COVID-19 pandemic

Entertainment
By San

Hollywood superstar, Taraji P Henson, has revealed she contemplated suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actress disclosed this during the most recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji

She admitted having thoughts about taking her own life.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

DJ Cuppy’s new love interest buys her N8m Hermes Birkin Bag…

The 50-year-old Oscar nominee said in a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green: “For a pair of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me.

READ ALSO: Actress Taraji P. Henson begs for Jussie Smollet to be allowed back on Empire

“Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” Henson continued, explaining that she had recently purchased a gun and thought, “‘I could enter there immediately, and just end it all.’”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia unfollows someone on social media for not wearing a…

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More