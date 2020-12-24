Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide during COVID-19 pandemic

Hollywood superstar, Taraji P Henson, has revealed she contemplated suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actress disclosed this during the most recent episode of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji

She admitted having thoughts about taking her own life.

The 50-year-old Oscar nominee said in a conversation with co-host Tracie Jade and licensed psychologist Dr. LaShonda Green: “For a pair of days, I couldn’t get out of the bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me.

“Then, I started having thoughts about ending it,” Henson continued, explaining that she had recently purchased a gun and thought, “‘I could enter there immediately, and just end it all.’”