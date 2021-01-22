Amber Energy Drink announces top 20 finalists for the Energy In Your Hustle Challenge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Petros D.
syracuse

Twenty participants have advanced to the next phase of the #EnergyInYourHustle challenge, a social media challenge that had participants creatively showcase their everyday hustle with Amber Energy Drink.

The shortlisted finalists, Soji Ayoola, Nuel Davidson Emmanuel, Jumah Kudus, Certified Photography, Xter Berry, Stephanie Mozimo, Fasanmi Afolabi, Grace Oduokene, Annabel Gift Nwoko, Naomi, David Okemiri, Iyke Divine, Oluwadara Oluyemi Ooreofe, Wordiet, Nkana Mma, T9 Grafix, Lotanna Odiyi, Chinaza Ezeani, Lawrence Okeke and Babatunde Taiwo Ipaye were selected based on their ability to capture their hustle in a compelling way.

Speaking on the challenge, the General Manager, Amber Drinks Limited, Lola Adedeji had this to say,

“We decided to introduce this challenge to support the different hustles of young Nigerians and we are super excited at the impressive entries we received. It is evident that Nigerians are diligent and progressively dog-headed to make lemonade out of the lemons life offers them. It really is a commendable attribute for we Nigerians. This is why we just had to show our support”

The shortlisted finalists have been posted on the brand’s social media pages for an online voting process where the top three finalists will emerge. Voting started yesterday, 20th of January and ends on the 30th of January, 2021. Winners will be rewarded with N1,000,000.00, N500,000.00 and N300,000.00 for the first, second and third place respectively.

For more information, follow @drinkamber on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

–End–

