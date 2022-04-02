“I take back every word” Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister, Annie Idibia, after calling her out online (video)

Wisdom Macaulay has apologized to his sister Annie Macaulay Idibia on Instagram for the online accusations he made against her.

Wisdom had accused Annie of treating him like a slave and refusing to pay him. He also accused her of using drugs and introducing him to drugs. He went on to label her devious and manipulative.

In another video, he demanded that she compensate him for the services he provided her, claiming that Annie wants him to be totally dependent on her.

He has now apologized to her in a new video.

He apologized to the Macaulay family, the Idibia family, his in-laws, his wife, and Nigerians in the recent video.

He said his sister is not on drugs and he has never seen her with drugs.

He added that he is just going through depression, hence his behaviour.

Watch him speak in the video below;