TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie,…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money…

“Almost 90 percent of Nigerian celebrities have gone under the knife, including Nancy Isime” – Blessing Okoro

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nancy Isime is one celebrity who has had work done on her body but tries to make it look like it was achieved through hard work in the gym, according to Blessing Okoro.

Blessing CEO

Blessing, who recently underwent plastic surgery to achieve a curvier body, appeared on the Frankly Speaking podcast.

READ ALSO

“I love this man like crazy, I wonder why I no dey him list”…

“He is bigger than you everywhere” – Man…

During the show, Blessing mentioned how she worked out so hard to get the perfect body, as many fitness enthusiasts do, but it didn’t work.

Nancy Isime

Nedu then asked if she knows of any celebrity who have had plastic surgery but try to make it appear as if their perfect body is the result of exercise.

Blessing immediately mentioned actress Nancy Isime.

She said:

“I’m going to call one person that almost made me kill myself and that’s Nancy Isime.

“I remember when I used to go to the gym. I bought all her gym wears. I bought everything… She fixed her body.

“Ninety per cent of celebrities have done their body.”

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I still can’t believe one night of s*x would cause me such pain”…

“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after…

Wife laments, questions husband’s inability to send money to her parents

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

Adesua Etomi replies lady who said her husband, Banky W needs to pay another…

“Thanks for making us proud” – JJ Okocha and wife beam with joy as daughter bags…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Almost 90 percent of Nigerian celebrities have gone under the knife, including…

“Everyone should stop talking about my legs, i hate them” – Angel Smith…

Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Mo Bimpe, others console Mercy Johnson (Video)

Funke Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC Skillz share cryptic post amid…

“I Wanted Her To Study Medicine”- Tobi Amusan’s Father Reveals…

Man narrates how he lost his legs after stepping on a mine (Video)

“My husband gives me N150k a month but doesn’t take care of my…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More