“Almost 90 percent of Nigerian celebrities have gone under the knife, including Nancy Isime” – Blessing Okoro

Nancy Isime is one celebrity who has had work done on her body but tries to make it look like it was achieved through hard work in the gym, according to Blessing Okoro.

Blessing, who recently underwent plastic surgery to achieve a curvier body, appeared on the Frankly Speaking podcast.

During the show, Blessing mentioned how she worked out so hard to get the perfect body, as many fitness enthusiasts do, but it didn’t work.

Nedu then asked if she knows of any celebrity who have had plastic surgery but try to make it appear as if their perfect body is the result of exercise.

Blessing immediately mentioned actress Nancy Isime.

She said:

“I’m going to call one person that almost made me kill myself and that’s Nancy Isime. “I remember when I used to go to the gym. I bought all her gym wears. I bought everything… She fixed her body. “Ninety per cent of celebrities have done their body.”

Watch the video below;