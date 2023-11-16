In a now-viral video, a woman posted her sister’s priceless response when she surprises her with a bouquet of 5, 10, and 50 naira.

The considerate woman made the decision to surprise her sister with a bouquet of cash in order to make her happy.

Nevertheless, the present had only included little amounts of Nigerian naira. There were N5, N10, and 50 naira visible in the group.

She described the instant she accepted the gift and gave it to her sister.

Initially, the sister was perplexed and wondered why she was giving her the bouquet. The woman insisted that she accept it, and the sister happily erupted into laughter and smiles.

In reaction, Ladywhistledown said: “Life no hard na you dey expect dollars 😂”

Faithy remarked: “I have seen wat to give my sister next week😂😂”

Excellentina Fashion Concept commented: “Its the thought that matters 🥰😂”

Most high 💨💀🍃 penned: “First time seeing 5 naria after a long time 😳 it looks like a new currency 😂”

favour love 💕 reacted: “make nobody try this expensive play with me on my birthday oo cos my vex no dey good ooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Watch the video below: