Jessica Martin, a Nigerian-German lady, has expressed her desire to relocate to Africa.

The lady who is a nurse by professing took to Facebook to share her concerns.

According to the lady, she is a Nigerian and German.

She is interested in moving to Africa but fears rejection due to her light skin tone.

Martin wrote, “Hello!! I’m really interested in moving to Africa. I’m Nigerian and German. I’m scared I won’t be accepted because I’m so light. What are your thoughts on this? And what area would I fit. I’m a nurse here in the USA.”

Some users questioned her assumption, pointing out that there are already light-skinned individuals living in Africa.

Others offered words of encouragement, advising her to focus on her Nigerian heritage and the opportunities available in Africa.

