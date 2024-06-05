A lady has been left devastated after her boyfriend of 20 years ended their relationship and is set to marry another lady.

In a heart-wrenching video shared on social media, the woman, @mponi1015, struggles to come to terms with the abrupt end of their long-term relationship.

The video shows the woman mourning her loss.

I’m her caption, the lady recounted the painful revelation that her boyfriend of 20 years had decided to leave her for the very person who had been the source of their recent arguments.

Someone asked; “How old are you babe … 20 yrs in a relationship .. no marriage nyana 🙈🙈🙈🙈”

In response, she revealed that they started dating in high school, implying that she has spent a huge portion of her life in this relationship.

She replied: “We were together from high school”

