A video has surfaced showing a Nigerian man angrily reacting to his wife washing off the makeup he paid ₦75,000 for.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many users weighing in on the issue.

In the video, the man is seen walking into the bathroom and expressing his outrage as his wife scrubs off the heavy makeup.

He suggested that since he paid such a large sum of money, she should leave the makeup on for at least a week.

However, his wife refuses, stating that it’s impossible for her to keep the makeup on for that long.

The video has sparked reactions online. May commented on the extravagance of spending such a large sum on makeup and the unreasonable expectation of carrying it for an extended period.

Sapa_of_benin wrote: “Omo 75k. Na 1 year anniversary e suppose end o 😂.”

Chiamaka Joyce wrote: “We can’t sleep with makeup 🤣🤣🤣. We are expensive.”

Francis Williams wrote: “nah so them dey waste money upandan, them go make hair carrry ham for few weeks lose ham off.”

Francis Williams wrote: “nah so them dey waste money upandan, them go make hair carrry ham for few weeks lose ham off.”

Angela Branch Skin Care wrote: “You trying to run her skin 😩 🤣🤣 Sounds like my husband. Men don’t understand 🤦🏾‍♀️😭.”

Happy Baby wrote: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 just one week, if na me na one month 😢 oooh 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Olamide Dabira wrote: “My man no let me clean my face since yesterday 🥺😂😂😂.”

joycee47 wrote: “God forbid,75k why people are hungry , God I thank you for my life.”

big ella12$ wrote: “abeg just give me half of the money 🥺😭 e go really help me 😭😭.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Was she his girlfriend?” – Drama as actress Ruby Ojiakor and late Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer, unfollow each other on Instagram