A Nigerian photographer is facing trouble after discovering that his camera failed to capture any moments from a wedding he was hired to cover.

The photographer, who received a payment of N450,000 (approximately $1,100), realized his mistake after the wedding ceremony.

According to reports, the photographer was arrested by the couple and given an ultimatum to refund their money by Wednesday.

The incident was shared on Facebook by Oluwanishola Akeju, who claimed that the photographer approached him for a loan to refund the couple.

“I apologize to this person for sharing his experience here but I think I want others too to learn.

So this guy sent me a message. A photographer. He was paid to cover for a wedding. He went to the wedding. And was everywhere covering. Wedding ended, then he checked his camera only to see that he never pressed the record button.

The couples had arrested him and has been given the ultimatum of Wednesday to refund them. So he approached me to lend him the sum of N450,000.

I have told him I don’t have that kind of money to borrow him.

I gave him what I can afford as gift.

Photographers in the house, have you experienced this before? Or have a photographer done this to you before?,” the Oluwanishola Akeju wrote.

The post sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with some photographers sharing similar experiences and others expressing skepticism about the likelihood of such a mistake.

Francis Tansi Okoye said: “I’m a photographer. It’s very possible. Just last week at an event my other colleague thought he was recording only to realize he didn’t press the record button. Luckily he realized early. Buh how possible he wasn’t able to record any clips. Because videos are recorded clips by clips.”

Samuel Dosunmu said: “It is possible he misses some moments in the event but not covering anything at all is greatest fallacy of all time, it can never happen unless he is under a spell from village people.”

Joy Oha said: “He didn’t pause at any moment? He didn’t stop at any moment? The entire thing was lost? He never wan talk true.”

Timothy Chimene Chizybrown said: “The young man is careless and not intentional toward his job. I guess nah nyash distract am.”

Joy Shodunke said: “Hmmmmm this matter long oo Oluwanishola Akeju . Do you know that till date I do not have wedding pictures or my wedding video? The only pics I could get was from a neighbor (photographer) who my mum paid to snap for her on that day. After 12 years. No money no pics….. So it’s possible.”

Aanu Fabusuyi Obembe said: “I had similar experience during my church wedding. My family photographer was just all over the hall snapping invisible photos . Thank God hubby’s family brought theirs if not…….., ehhhnnnnn.”

Hrh Brume said: “Lol… “I think the person won scam you… I’m not a photographer, but I’m very sure the possibility of occurrence of a situation like this is around 0.00001%.”

