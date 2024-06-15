Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has released a statement addressing rumors about her relationship with the late actor Junior Pope.

It all started when Ruby shared a video of herself praying for the deceased at her church.

Sharing the video, the movie star called out Nosa Rex for allegedly using Junior Pope’s death for content and Adanma Luke for saying that the late actor was begging for jobs.

Later on, she shared a video of the moment her fans paid her a surprise visit, showering her with gifts.

After the video went viral, fans alleged that the fans paid her a condolence visit following the death of her best friend.

Some people assumed a deeper connection between the two while others even claimed that Junior Pope was the father of Ojiakor’s daughter, Royalty.

Reacting to this, Ruby Ojiakor revealed that Junior Pope was just a close friend, not a romantic partner.

She also revealed that her daughter, Royalty is not Junior Pope’s child.

According to her, the late actor was like a big brother to her.

